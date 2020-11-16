To the editor — Regarding a recent letter about despicable election cheating: I, too, was brought up in a world where lying is unacceptable. Rules are important to me as well. Truth backed up by solid facts is vitally important as well.
I cannot see any area where wide-spread cheating has taken place in the last election. Any such charges call into question the integrity of the attorneys general (and others) both Republican and Democrat in numerous states in a concerted effort to deny Donald Trump another term as president. Seriously? The only people advancing such charges are minions in the Trump White House.
None other than Karl Rove, George W. Bush, and billionaire Republican Sheldon Adelson have said the election is over and done. Accept it. Rational people are accepting the verdict of the American people as many of us reluctantly did in 2016 as well. So no this is not a sad day for America but rather a time for a new beginning brought forth by a majority of our countryman at the ballot box. Democracy at work!
JAMES PROKOP
Yakima