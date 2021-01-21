To the editor — In their efforts to circumvent statewide COVID-19 restrictions, Yakima County commissioners, led by Amanda McKinney, have essentially accused the governor of autocratic behavior while employing it themselves in their recent stealthy maneuver to gain control of the Yakima County Board of Health.
Though the state, as a whole, is doing much better against COVID-19 than other areas of the country, Yakima County has one of the highest per capita infection rates in the state. That, coupled with the strain placed on hospitals and medical personnel, leaves the county vulnerable. Is this really a good time to allow the Board of Health to be under the complete control of people with no experience in public health?
CATHERINE LUDLOW
Yakima