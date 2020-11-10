To the editor — Harlan Landing provides easy access to the Greenway, as well as a beautiful setting for picnics, fishing and relaxation. During a recent visit, I was greeted by a pack of skunks at the front gate. Upon later investigation, I realized they were drawn to huge piles of inviting cat food.
Now, I do love animals, and I do love the park. But skunks are not cats. I urge the Greenway directors to address this potentially dangerous mixture of visitors with skunks. Skunks are often rabid, not to mention the spray of scent odor on an unsuspecting person or canine.
DENNIS MURPHY
Selah