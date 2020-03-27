To the editor — With the coronavirus occupying most of the medical personnel and facilities, how are normal day-to-day issues being handled? There will still be heart attacks, strokes, broken bones and accidents requiring medical attention. Cancer patients still require care, and women will still be delivering their babies. How are these patients being cared for without exposing them to this dreadful virus?
I know that everyone in the medical field is being pushed to the limit, and I’m sure we all appreciate their care and expertise.
PHYLLIS SCHMIDT
Zillah