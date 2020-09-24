To the editor — President Trump should not nominate anyone to the U.S. Supreme Court to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg until after Election Day.
American citizens need to have their say on the future of this country; otherwise, it is just a tyranny by a political minority. Voting in America has already commenced in 10 states, with more states starting early voting soon. We will begin voting in the state of Washington by Oct. 4. The country is beyond election season; this is now voting season.
American citizens are voting right now, and they should have a say on this lifetime appointment. This is what democracy is all about. The country should not be rushed into making a snap decision.
When President Abraham Lincoln, a Republican, was faced with the same situation, he did the right thing. Chief Justice Roger Taney died on Oct. 12, 1864, just a few weeks before Election Day. Lincoln did not know if he would be re-elected. So, Lincoln postponed making any nomination until after Election Day, when he was re-elected. Lincoln thought it important to give American citizens a voice in this decision.
In a democracy, citizens should have their say on the future of the nation.
GERRY STINNETT
Sunnyside