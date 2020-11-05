To the editor — I have years of training and working with personal protection equipment. I am not telling anyone to not wear a mask; if it makes you feel good, wear it, but I don’t see anyone wearing or caring for their mask properly.
Proper protocol for wearing a protection mask is to dispose of it immediately after use, then wash your hands; not walk out of the store, take the mask off roll it into a ball and stick it into your pocket/purse. You have now possibly contaminated your purse/pocket, you have just become a germ spreader, and everything you touch will be carrying those germs, spreading the virus around.
The next store you arrive at, you pull the dirty mask out of your pocket/purse and put it back on your face. In most incidents the mask does not fit your face properly and I see noses sticking out, hanging off an ear and other configurations.
If you are really concerned about spreading viruses, stay 6 feet apart, wash your hands and stay clean. If worn properly, which no one seems to do, a mask could possibly help to prevent the spread of the virus.
JOSEPH WALKENHAUER
Yakima