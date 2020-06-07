To the editor — No one wants a riot, but we are experiencing them all across America over the murder of not just George Floyd but over the countless other African Americans who have been murdered by a system that continually holds them back, ignores their struggle, and dismisses their pleas for equality.
No one wants a riot, but when peaceful protests by the African American community -- like taking a knee -- are ridiculed, promises of reform are broken over and over, and those who could help make a difference refuse to stand up for what is right, what else is left?
These riots need to be a wakeup call to every single person that we must stand together, as a community, to demand systematic reform so that everyone in this country can finally be truly equal and truly free.
SAM JOHNSON
Yakima