Letter: No reading, no workouts in Selah? Sheri Presson, Selah Jun 21, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Young visitors look at a corn snake at the Selah Library in Selah, Wash., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2015. (SOFIA JARAMILLO/Yakima Herald-Republic) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the editor — It seems to me that if I have to go without my cherished library, than people can go without their gyms here in Selah. No reading, no workouts.SHERI PRESSONSelah Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save