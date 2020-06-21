Selah library file

Young visitors look at a corn snake at the Selah Library in Selah, Wash., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2015. (SOFIA JARAMILLO/Yakima Herald-Republic)

To the editor — It seems to me that if I have to go without my cherished library, than people can go without their gyms here in Selah. No reading, no workouts.

SHERI PRESSON

Selah