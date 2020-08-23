200723-yh-news-dailyupdate-3.jpg
Buy Now

FILE — Red flags representing COVID-19 cases in Yakima County line the edge of Chesterley Park along 40th Avenue between Powerhouse Road and River Road on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Yakima, Wash. A group of black flags near the 40th Avenue intersection with River Road represent deaths due to COVID-19 in Yakima County.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic, file

To the editor — Sometimes one can marvel that a person wrote a letter and sometimes one can marvel that the Yakima Herald-Republic was dumb enough to print it.

It was not long ago that the Seahawks were on the one-yard line in a Super Bowl. They needed to run the ball in but were intercepted and lost the game. Did viewers learn from that?

An Aug. 19 letter about how poorly the U.S. government handled a pandemic can't possibly be accurate until the pandemic is over ("With competent leadership, we could have avoided much COVID-19 suffering and death," Dorothy Erickson). Then we can see how different countries and states stack up against one another. The Herald was foolish to print it.

RICHARD BOYD, MD

Yakima