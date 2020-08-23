To the editor — Sometimes one can marvel that a person wrote a letter and sometimes one can marvel that the Yakima Herald-Republic was dumb enough to print it.
It was not long ago that the Seahawks were on the one-yard line in a Super Bowl. They needed to run the ball in but were intercepted and lost the game. Did viewers learn from that?
An Aug. 19 letter about how poorly the U.S. government handled a pandemic can't possibly be accurate until the pandemic is over ("With competent leadership, we could have avoided much COVID-19 suffering and death," Dorothy Erickson). Then we can see how different countries and states stack up against one another. The Herald was foolish to print it.
RICHARD BOYD, MD
Yakima