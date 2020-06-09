To the editor — How many times have we heard "We're all in this together"? Unfortunately, we are not. Again, the city and county leaders have done little or nothing to stop the spread of COVID-19. Not only the citizens but also the business owners should get serious yesterday.
Why doesn't every business have a sign in front of the entrance that reads in English and Spanish, "No mask, no enter" and enforce the policy? I see no reason it should not be a city/county requirement until the spread of this virus at least shows a sharp downturn. With the number of cases in Yakima County, we should all be embarrassed to tell friends and relatives where we live.
I wear my mask when entering a business, I am not likely to infect anyone. You don't wear one, you may infect many. So don't tell me we mask-wearers are treading on your freedom.
DAVE KEITHLY
Yakima