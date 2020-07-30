To the editor — I was amused the other day when an article was published in the Herald about the loss of the cruise ships and the loss of business to Seattle due to the coronavirus.
Who, in their right mind, would travel to Seattle (once a beautiful city), where the mayor and the City Council have turned the downtown area into a cesspool of homelessness, filth and anarchy (the last time we were there we were threatened and verbally assaulted by a homeless man on the street)?
My wife and I and a number of people we know will never again travel to Seattle to shop, have dinner and a show or in any way support that hellhole of an unsafe city.
Perhaps the lack of tourism will send a message to the current city administration.
JOHN MAXWELL
Yakima