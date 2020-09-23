To the editor — I am writing about hysterectomies allegedly going on in detainment centers at the border. They seem to be trying to make claims that are seriously in doubt of anyone ever taking the time and trouble to make happen.
It seems to me to be another attempt at making this country look bad in the eyes of the world. I can't imagine this country even allowing someone to come here after making claims such as this. They also made the claim to abolish ICE along with this bogus claim of surgery at a detention center.
I am for abolishing any and all facilities for illegal entry into this country. Spend the money on the wall and do not allow anyone into this country illegally. No facilities, no complaints. No disrespect for our laws.
LINDA MILLER
Yakima