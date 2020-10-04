To the editor — A president has the right to nominate a replacement for a Supreme Court vacancy and have the Senate consider that nomination. That president was Barack Obama; the replacement he proposed following the death of Antonin Scalia was Merrick Garland, in March 2016.
Instead, Mitch McConnell fabricated a rule that in a presidential election year, the people must decide who selects the replacement, post-election; the Senate refused to hold hearings or even meet with Garland. That Supreme Court position was vacant for over a year. Senate Republicans jumped on the bandwagon.
McConnell has flipped his rule on its head: if a Democratic president nominates a Supreme Court replacement, the people have to decide. But if a Republican president nominates, full steam ahead.
Senate Republicans committed to vote yes even before Trump named anyone. Ignoring their own rule solely because it’s to their political advantage is dishonorable, underhanded, hypocritical, illegitimate.
This nomination is to distract us from Trump’s totally botched COVID-19 response, massive unemployment and his lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act with no replacement. Trump demands that the U.S. economy opens, the pandemic and American deaths be damned.
No confirmation before inauguration. Senate Republicans and Trump should be thrown out.
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah