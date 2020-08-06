To the editor — I was notified by my father, John A. Maxwell Jr., that there was a letter from a certain John Maxwell recently complaining about Seattle. I want to set the record straight that I, John P. Maxwell, am not the same as the John Maxwell who is angry at Seattle and is going to keep his dollars local (although I do prefer Yakima to Seattle).
To further set the record straight, my brother who is also named John (Michael) Maxwell is a wholly separate person who is staying in Yakima this summer but lives in Seattle and seems to be quite fond of it. Nor was the letter written by my son, John Thomas Maxwell, who enjoys the Woodland Park Zoo and Seattle Aquarium.
Thank you for setting the record straight. Stay healthy, and continue to mask up if you can't isolate Yakima!
JOHN PATRICK (JP) MAXWELL
Yakima