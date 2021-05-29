To the editor — My applause to the young high school students in Yakima for their efforts to increase the COVID vaccinations in our county. It is a shame that the adults, including elected leaders, trashed their effort.
RON FLEMING
Granger
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the editor — My applause to the young high school students in Yakima for their efforts to increase the COVID vaccinations in our county. It is a shame that the adults, including elected leaders, trashed their effort.
RON FLEMING
Granger
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.