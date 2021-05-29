210520-yh-news-covidnumbers-3.jpg
Buy Now

FILE — Kathryn Varela gets her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from Columbia Safety Medical employee and medical assistant Moises Roman Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Yakima Valley College in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic, file

To the editor — My applause to the young high school students in Yakima for their efforts to increase the COVID vaccinations in our county. It is a shame that the adults, including elected leaders, trashed their effort.

RON FLEMING

Granger