To the editor — I hope everyone who invited family in for Easter, who doesn’t currently live with them, enjoyed your day. This act of being together is how the deadly COVID-19 virus continues to spread. This family minute of yours is selfish.
Are you more special?
Social distancing exists so the disease cannot have a way of being passed along. Deadly diseases don’t care if it’s Easter, birthday or the weekend. They don’t take a day off. As long as people bend the rules just a little, or just this once, the virus can keep spreading person to person to kill.
We’ve had one family member in Kennewick and two in Portland contract the virus. They were so sick and scared. Another family friend and her family are right now all positive in Sunnyside and now have pneumonia. It’s all around us.
You may have had a great day with family -- but the cost is high.
And you are part of the problem. And the reason why rules and enforcement are created and carried out.
We have five kids and almost 11 grandkids. We miss them so much and would love to be with them today, but we’re following the rules. We want the virus to die out and stop killing. There’s nothing I’d like better to be in the delivery room with my youngest daughter in a week, comforting her and cheering her on as she brings her first child into the world, but instead I’ll be sitting in my car in the hospital parking lot outside her window. I’m following the rules.
We have two grandkids who won’t get their big high school graduation walk and family hoedown, because rules need to be followed. Please look in the mirror and then tell me how you’re more special than everyone else.
I don’t get angry often, but today is one of those days. If there was a way to report this, I would. People all around us are sick or dying because of irresponsible behavior.
No one likes to rant during a family holiday, but if we don’t speak out, socially irresponsible and risky behaviors continue. Be responsible. Do your part. There are too many who think you are special to count.
DEB BRUMLEY
Prosser