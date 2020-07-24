To the editor — When Trump took office, he complained of the mess he inherited. The market had been rising steadily and was at a near all-time high. Unemployment was on a steady decline. Our troops were coming home, and the economy was stable.
The next president will truly be inheriting an incredible mess. Unemployment is at historic levels. Airlines, banks and most retailers are in trouble, and there is an ocean of red ink (the deficit). Not to mention a pandemic that is showing no signs of being controlled.
The next president is going to have to increase taxes. That is a given. The mistakes of the last four years will have to start being paid for. Hopefully that next president will not be Trump. We will be faced with four more years of the same. Corruption, division, denial, chaos, turnover, lack of leadership, and governing by tweet. Please get out and vote. We need to put a real leader in office.
JACK CARLTON
St. George, Utah