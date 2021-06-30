To the editor — I understand that the owners and employees of small newspapers are sweating bullets because their business and employer are suffering losses. We live in a capitalist society, so the owners earn profits and the employees earn paychecks when the business succeeds. Some businesses thrive, some scrape by, and some close.
Brier Dudley wrote, in his Sunday 6/27 opinion piece, “A … proposal in Congress should … save America’s local, free press system.” He continues, “Something has to happen to slow job losses while papers transition.”
How long will this transition take? Personal computers started appearing in stores in the 1980s and the dot-com bust occurred in the early 2000s. This tidal wave has been coming for over 20 years. The makers of horse-drawn wagons, slide rules, and inefficient businesses of all shapes and sizes have adapted or closed. This expensive subsidy seems like delaying the inevitable.
I subscribe to the YH-R, but I don’t support subsidies. A subsidy transfers money from the efficient taxpayers to the inefficient. In a capitalistic country, you need to innovate to stay in business.
DON WADE
Yakima