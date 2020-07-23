To the editor — When you buy a product, be it a toilet seat, iPhone or vehicle, a special tax refund is not part of the deal, nor should it be if we want the economy to survive. However, The Seattle Times and the Yakima Herald believe its product -- a newspaper -- is so unique that it deserves special treatment by the government in the form of a tax credit. This is using taxpayer dollars to entice one to buy a product.
We can assume Dan Newhouse, the sponsor of this special compensation, will be getting favorable treatment by the Herald, and the editorial writers may well not be guided in the future by that cherished principle of the press that states: “The freedom of press without government censorship.”
MIKE GUNDERSON
Yakima