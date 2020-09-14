To the editor — I listened with dismay to the KIMA TV News last night to the announcement that the Selah police chief and other officers were resigning because of the Selah government’s so-called leadership.
We cannot afford to lose good police officers, which is tantamount to legitimizing a leadership’s bigotry and dereliction of duty to all citizens. Black and blue lives matter, as does the Constitution, which our police chief completely understands.
Selah leaders, you don’t want to see protests? Wait until your election day. We will be protesting by voting you out of office! If we can’t remove you sooner.
How about we elect the resigning police chief as our next mayor?
FRAN BODVIN
Selah