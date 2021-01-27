To the editor — I’m not sure if you’re finished making Dan Newhouse a saint for being one of 10 Republicans who voted for impeachment, but I’ll take a chance that you are. I’d like to offer one reason he should not have voted for impeachment: It violated the rule of law in the United States of America.
Non-Democrat citizens hold the rule of law sacrosanct; everyone is allowed due process, even folks who are here illegally or commit mass murder. Donald Trump was not. There were no hearings, no witnesses, no due process. Skipping this fundamental right is expected from the D's. Ms. Pelosi is master at making them march in step to her directions and follow the party line. R's remember what separates us from banana republics, adhere to the rule of law and wait for the evidence to be presented.
After everything we learned the week following, I probably would not have voted for impeachment were I in Congress. But I would have done nothing but disagree with Newhouse had he voted for impeachment after hearing all the evidence. For jumping the gun, Newhouse should be ashamed and, to use an AOC term, “primaried” in 2022.
DICK CAMP
Yakima