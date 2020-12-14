To the editor — I’ve always considered U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse to be an “artful dodger.” At least in his public utterances, he has tended to understate his fealty to President Donald Trump. There’s no understatement of that fealty, however, in his decision to sign an amicus brief in support of the Texas Attorney General’s appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out the popular vote in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. If the suit were successful, the president would be re-elected. (”Rep. Newhouse signs brief backing challenge to Biden win.” YHR Dec. 11).
Newhouse claims there’s a “constitutional issue” at stake here. That’s nonsense.
The Pennsylvania attorney general, in a brief filed in the case, asserts that the court should “not abide by this seditious abuse of the judicial process, and should send a clear and unmistakable signal that such abuse must never be replicated.”
The New York Times' David Leonhardt quotes David French, a conservative columnist, as saying, “If they get their way in court (they won’t), they would break the country.”
We know that Trump has no interest in preserving, protecting, and defending the Constitution of the United States. It’s shameful to see that Dan Newhouse is of the same mind.
ROGER CARLSTROM
Yakima