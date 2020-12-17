To the editor — I am so disappointed that Congressman Dan Newhouse continues to defend signing on to the recent Texas lawsuit challenging election outcomes in other states. The election processes in those stares had been scrutinized through audits, recounts and judicial reviews at state and federal levels. With no evidence to support allegations of fraud, the plaintiffs resorted to alleging "undetectable" fraud.
Seven Justices on the Supreme Court refused to hear the case due to lack of standing, which means Texas had no legitimate reason to sue. The two justices who were willing to hear the suit added they would offer no relief beyond simply hearing it.
For Newhouse to say that the suit was meant to reassure voters seems disingenuous to say the least. The Texas lawsuit was an attempt to disenfranchise legitimate voters in order to change the results of the presidential election. It cast spurious doubt on the integrity of the local volunteers and state and federal election officials who carried out their duties to uphold a free and fair election. It was meant to create doubt and mistrust of the electoral processes that are the basis of our form of government and representative democracy.
KYLLE FISH
Yakima