To the editor — I am flabbergasted at U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse's explanation of his "no" vote on the infrastructure bill. He claims he voted no because he does not agree with the Build Back Better bill. So he voted against improving Washington's highways, rail system, airports and coastal seaports because he does not like a different bill?
Huh?
Votes on the bills are separate, but Newhouse claims he voted no because they went through the process at the same time.
Newhouse voted to reject needed infrastructure funding for the 4th Congressional District he represents. Maybe he'll vote yes on the Build Back Better bill because he dislikes it.
MIKE BUCHANAN
Yakima