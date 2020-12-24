To the editor — I was shocked when I read all of the letters to the editor criticizing U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse’s right to follow his conscience. Whether you voted for President Donald Trump or not has nothing to do with standing behind the Constitution. If the tables were turned, I’m sure he would take the same stand. I respect Newhouse for doing that and I highly regard him as our district representative.
I think people need to read the Constitution and know that it is the right of the people to question voter fraud. Our forefathers wrote it in there because they knew that one day it would help solve problems.
In 2022, when Newhouse is on the ballot, a vote for him will be a vote for a man who stands up for what he believes — not someone afraid to speak his mind because the opposite party is going to slam him.
MAXINE BALLINGER
Sunnyside