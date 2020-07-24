To the editor — I am writing to express my thanks to Rep. Dan Newhouse for his vote against the Great American Outdoors Act. The GAO is a Trojan horse, a bill with a catchy name appearing to be the solution to the maintenance backlog on our federal lands, but containing hundreds of millions in funds to purchase private land through the Land Water Conservation Fund. The LWCF will provide the land management agencies a permanent pile of funding to add to the federal estate, without even oversight from Congress. What’s more, they’re adding federal land, despite the admission that we cannot adequately care for the land that is currently owned by the federal government.
Today in many states, federal land ownership is so high that it significantly diminishes any private enterprise. In Nevada, the federal government owns nearly 80 percent of the land. In Utah, Idaho, and Alaska it’s over 60 percent federal ownership and in the other western states it hovers between 28 and 52 percent. As agencies have more money to burn, these numbers will continue to grow, decreasing the private land base and with it the economic opportunities for Western communities.
We can all agree that we should maintain and treasure the public lands and resources under our care, but the government should not be allowed to unilaterally add to those lands. They certainly should not be able to add to them when they don’t have any plan in place to care for what they currently oversee.
Again, I thank Newhouse and his colleagues who took a stand to bring common sense to this legislation and make it work for the agriculture, outdoor recreation, and all citizens that have a stake in the stewardship of our vast natural resources. I am afraid too many in Congress are trying to reverse mortgage the Louisiana Purchase, instead of foster a vibrant Western economy.
NICK MARTINEZ
Moxee