To the editor — We’ve worried about foreign interference in our elections; it turned out in 2020 that Donald Trump, Republican members of Congress and thousands of insurrectionists have tried to overturn the election of Joe Biden.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stated in 1967 that “Cowardice asks the question – is it safe? Expediency asks the question – is it politic? Vanity asks the question – is it popular? But conscience asks the question – is it right? And there comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular; but one must take it because it is right.“
Rep. Dan Newhouse has demonstrated courage and integrity by recent votes: first to certify the Electoral College election of Joe Biden; and, along with nine other Republican representatives, to impeach Trump for inciting insurrectionists who attacked our nation’s Capitol.
Newhouse did what is right. He clearly upheld his oath of office to defend the Constitution. He spoke eloquently as a matter of conscience in support of his vote to impeach.
How do you suppose other members of Congress measure up to Dr. King’s assessment?
STEVE ERICKSON
Yakima