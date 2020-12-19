To the editor — I was shocked when I read that Dan Newhouse had signed onto the Texas lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to cast out the electoral college votes of four states. I now read that he has acknowledged the reality of Joe Biden’s win by calling him “president elect,” all while simultaneously voicing his “strong concerns” about what it might mean if Americans “can’t have confidence that our elections are safe, fair, and constitutional.”
He knows very well that the reason some Americans question the election is because there has been a steady drum-tweet of unsupported accusations of fraud by Trump.
Only Rep. Newhouse knows if he truly believes that the results are questionable or if he is just going along to get along. Either way, he has lost my respect. By taking this stand, he undermines trust in our electoral system, invalidates belief in all elections (including his own) and disrespects the 44% of people in his district who did not vote for Trump.
CATHERINE LUDLOW
Yakima