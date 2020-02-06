To the editor — We are living in a moment of remarkable advantage. Our 4th District congressman, Dan Newhouse, has worked in concert with our American president to harvest trade agreements that will enrich our Valley’s agribusiness prospects beyond anything we imagined possible. As the president has said, our farmers must now scramble to supply all the products the world seeks to buy.
Didn’t the opposing naysayers speak gloomily of the process? Didn’t they buck and snort in their fevered trances, putting on a great display of negative forecasts? How silly their soothsaying appears now.
Dan Newhouse refused to swoon before these false prophets or be seduced by the impeachment burlesque act, which performed itself in scripted lines as mad, melancholic cover for a vendetta.
Smirk if you will and show the color of your pantaloons, but President Donald Trump is an outsize world-historical leader who gets work done. He has signed agreements that will cause the flourishing of our Valley for years to come, for anyone who recognizes their market moment, their moment of advantage, of opportunity.
GARY STARKEY
Yakima