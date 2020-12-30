To the editor — By now I, along with many of Dan Newhouse’s constituents, have received his slippery explanations for why he signed a legal document supporting a lawsuit to wipe out the votes of four states and overturn the entire presidential election. Think for one minute: That is a very radical act.
By all evidence, this election was clean. In a pandemic. That is amazing. In every state, election workers did their jobs, regardless of party. They took their responsibility seriously to ensure a free and fair election. People voted. Joe Biden won. Period. No fraud, no “steal,” no monkey business. You could say the people working on our elections kept their oaths of office — and some took a lot of abuse for it. I am so very proud of them.
Newhouse’s actions, however, are shameful. Instead of supporting the peaceful handoff of power that is the gem of American democracy, Newhouse threw himself in with the conspiracy that has already damaged our democracy, and, if unchecked, could destroy it. He’s proved a ready enabler to the very worst of GOP impulses. I don’t suppose we can censure him or remove him, but we must find a better representative in 2022.
NANCY NEWBERRY
Tieton