To the editor — Rep. Dan Newhouse was one of 126 Congressional Republicans who last week asked the Supreme Court to cancel the votes of millions of Americans and instead impose electors loyal to Donald Trump.
After 59 lawsuits, Trump has not presented any evidence of voter fraud, just conspiracies.
The Republican Party has become the “Autocratic Party” where the Grand Leader dictates the actual will of the people and ignores their votes.
This is a hallmark of collapsing democracies. At some point, the authoritarian faction declares that elections are too corrupt to truly reflect the will of the nation, and so the Grand Leader dictates the outcome. Anyone who objects is punished.
It is shameful that Newhouse violated his oath of office to support and defend the Constitution. Voting by each citizen is a sacred democratic right since people dictate who the elected leaders will be, not lawyers or autocrats. Newhouse put Trump ahead of democratic norms and urged that people’s votes be ignored.
Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to refuse to seat any of the 126 Republican House members who signed the amicus brief. Pascrell cited Section 3 of the 14th Amendment – which states that anyone who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” cannot serve in federal office – claiming the lawsuit seeks to “obliterate public confidence in our democratic system” and that those who signed it committed “unbecoming acts that reflect poorly on our chamber.”
Pelosi said, “The 126 Republican members that signed onto this lawsuit brought dishonor to the House. Instead of upholding their oath to support and defend the Constitution, they chose to subvert the Constitution and undermine public trust in our sacred institutions.”
Voting is a sacred right of each citizen. If Newhouse does not support mail-in ballots, he should resign.
KENNETH STINNETT
Sunnyside