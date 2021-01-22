To the editor — I have been interested in Dan Newhouse since he first ran for Congress. I generally vote Democrat but consider myself independent. I have voted for Newhouse twice. Despite our policy differences, I considered Newhouse a decent, if conflicted, man.
Over time I began to see a man enthralled by a demagogue and his minions, many of whom were Newhouse supporters. I was disgusted by Newhouse’s response to President Trump’s “stop the steal” call after the election. Still, I held back some hope.
On Jan. 13, Dan found his hind legs. He stood up on them and took a courageous stand, one likely to enrage some of his supporters. He dutifully stood by his oath of office.
Dan Newhouse will be kindly remembered by history. He kept his promise to the nation. That is what leadership is. That honor is: Do the right thing when it seems impossibly hard. I would like to believe that Newhouse and nine other Republicans can form the vanguard of a new Republican Party, a party respected by all Americans.
HOLT WILLIAMSON
Yakima