To the editor — Well, now we know the truth about our so-called U.S. representative, Dan Newhouse. He attached his name as one of 106 Republicans supporting the Texas lawsuit attempting to void President-elect Biden's victory. Apparently, Newhouse does not respect the American tradition of having an election by the citizens determine the winner. Instead, he foolishly aligns with those who do not respect that and want the U.S. Supreme Court to determine the winner.
It won't happen.
You should be embarrassed that your true colors are showing. You do not represent the majority of Yakima County voters who have accepted the results, regardless of how they voted. I thought you were smarter than that.
STEVE ZUBER
Yakima