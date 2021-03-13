To the editor — What a pathetic effort to let conservative voters think that he is the "man." I saw a Dan Newhouse billboard in Wapato and laughed as I read the caption. Pathetic! He has shown his true colors by voting to impeach Donald Trump.
I would think in his district there are at least 75% of the voters that are conservatives. He is a wolf dressed in sheep's clothing. I will do everything in my power to let people know who he really is. He stood on the ultra-liberal side of the aisle when he used his vote to impeach Trump, and it did not go unnoticed.
What was he trying to prove? Certainly he had to know that Trump, being just a citizen, could not be impeached, or at the very least would not be impeached because there would be no super majority in the Senate.
Look at the stellar example that Joe Biden is presenting. He's almost as bad as Newhouse. Again, just one word describes what he did: Disgusting.
WILLIAM PETERSON
Yakima