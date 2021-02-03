To the editor — It takes leadership and courage to make tough decisions. Mr. Newhouse showed these attributes when he voted to impeach Donald Trump. I believe he did so because he looked at the facts and knows that this was the right thing to do constitutionally.
I think it would benefit everyone to stop and think before we objectify people who may have different opinions or beliefs than our own. Mr. Biden would not have been elected with such high numbers if Republicans did not vote for him. And if Donald Trump is convicted in the Senate, it will be because others follow Mr. Newhouse's lead.
MARCO YOLO
Naches