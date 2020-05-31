To the editor — I was born in Yakima and grew up in Sunnyside. That is why I was saddened to learn that Yakima County has the highest per capita COVID-19 rate of any county on the West Coast. Forty percent of American workers earning less than $40,000 per year have lost their jobs. Most do not receive paid sick leave. It is so important that those who are sick, exposed to COVID-19, or unemployed don't lose their homes.
As a results volunteer, I am asking U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse to support legislation that would provide a national one-year moratorium on evictions and $100 billion in emergency rental assistance. Emergency rental assistance would not only stave off homelessness among the sick and unemployed, it would also help landlords. The investments they have made would be protected in this time of economic upheaval. In the long term, I would like to encourage Newhouse to support a refundable renter's tax credit.
If we act now to help our fellow Americans keep their homes, our leadership and compassion will be the true legacies of COVID-19.
LISA STILL
Seattle