To the editor — Rep. Dan Newhouse took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America. That Constitution was written by patriots, many of whom had risked their “lives, fortunes and sacred honor” to stand up against the tyranny of King George III.
It is ludicrous to think that one state of our union can nullify the election of another state, and yet Newhouse chose to join Texas in its bid to nullify the votes of four states. He chose obedience to Donald Trump over his sworn duty “to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
If, at the direction of the president, the results of an election in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania or Wisconsin can be overturned by the Supreme Court, then the election results in our state can likewise be overturned. No state’s election should be overturned at the whim of any elected official — be that official dog catcher or president, Democrat or Republican.
Rep. Newhouse, please stand up and do your duty to protect our Constitution and the sanctity of our elections.
PATRICIA GUSTIN
Yakima