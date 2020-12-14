To the editor — Shame on you, U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, for signing on with 105 members of the House to trash our democracy and threaten our core values as a free nation.
The election is over. President Trump lost. But you're in la-la land, pretending that because Trump says the election was stolen from him, it must be true.
You know the truth, which is something Trump has trouble with. Yet you're still going along with this alternative reality.
I have voted for you in the past, but never again. You are terrified of Trump's base — the bullies who want a dictator, not a president
LARRY BREWER
Naches