To the editor — Is it naive of me to think people elected to office, whether from a town, county, state, district or nation, are supposed to represent all the people there -- not just their political party? In a letter to the editor Jan. 31, Michelle Berthon stated the following about Rep. Dan Newhouse: "Newhouse was elected to represent the Republican majority in his district and conservative values."
Say it isn’t so! I beg to differ with her. I believe his responsibility, just like Jay Inslee or Dan Evans, Patty Murray or Mitch McConnell, and Joe Biden or any president worth their salt, is to represent -- and be of service to -- all the people
KRISTY TOBIA
Yakima