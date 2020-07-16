To the editor — Having written to Dan Newhouse about the Trump administration's refusal to take concrete steps to support the states in our fight to contain COVID-19, this was his answer back to me: "No response to a global pandemic will be considered 'perfect,' but President Trump is prioritizing the health of the American people and working to ensure our industries and livelihoods remain resilient through the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond." For three months Trump denied, laid blame, and ignored the scientists at the CDC. He refused to use the Defense Act to get PPE manufactured and into the hands of medical professionals. He refused to call for a national shutdown to contain the virus.
Rep. Newhouse continues: "By providing economic impact payments to individuals and funding to keep small businesses in operation, his administration has performed a herculean task in a short period of time. Like most government-run programs, there are improvements to be made, and I will continue to work in Congress to provide oversight of appropriated funds and make adjustments to better serve the people of Central Washington." Does that mean, Rep. Newhouse, that you will march into the Oval Office and ask the president why he fired the person who was in charge of overseeing the distribution of funds? Will you ask him why he refuses to allow his staff to testify when called to congressional hearings? Will you ask him why he spent taxpayer dollars sending letters out with the checks as if they were a gift from him instead of tax dollars? Will you ask him why he insisted that a large part of the funding went to large corporations instead of to those who are struggling to feed their families and pay their bills?
Next time I spend my time writing a letter to Rep. Newhouse, perhaps he will respond with an honest, thoughtful letter that answers my questions instead of just sending out the Republican/Trump talking points.
KAREN ANDERSON
Yakima