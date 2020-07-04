To the editor — Dan Newhouse does not support the right to vote. He is a partisan hack who would limit the vote if it meant keeping his party in power.
The House of Representatives voted to make the District of Columbia, our nation’s capital, the 51st state. This would finally allow the 700,000-plus American citizens, a higher population than a few states, to have full representation in Congress. Dan Newhouse voted no.
The United States does not mandate states provide vote by mail. Individual states decide for themselves. We are in the middle of a pandemic where people standing in lines at polling places carry the risk of death. When asked if he would support a federal requirement to mandate every state adopt vote by mail, Newhouse said no.
Right now, we need to demand that our elected representative will defend the right to vote. We are lucky as Washingtonians, but as Americans, if one group is discriminated, then nobody is safe. Let us show solidarity to our fellow citizens and ensure they are guaranteed the same benefits we enjoy.
ELIAS HANSEN
Yakima