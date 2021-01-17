To the editor — Dan, you made the right choice this time!
It took a lot of courage for Dan Newhouse to buck his party and vote to impeach the president. I’m proud of him for doing that.
I fully understand why Rep. Newhouse joined league with the Texas folks in the amicus brief, but it did not make a lot of his constituents happy. Both the editorials and the letters to the editor were stinging in their rebuke, rightfully so.
Dan has done good things for our district, and I hope that he will be given the opportunity to continue in that endeavor.
RICHARD OLSEN
Prosser