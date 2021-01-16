To the editor — A few weeks ago, I wrote a letter to the editor criticizing Rep. Newhouse for his decision to support legal action challenging the fair election of Joe Biden.
Today, I take great pleasure in congratulating Rep. Newhouse on making the very difficult political decision to support impeachment of Donald Trump. I got emotional when I heard that he put country ahead of party and in the process might have placed his political future and safety in jeopardy. I have confidence that you desire to represent all people in your district. Thank you, sir.
JIM MARLOW
Yakima