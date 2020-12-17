To the editor — As a resident and voter of the 4th Congressional District, I was embarrassed to see Rep. Newhouse’s name on the list of those supporting the Texas lawsuit. He apparently has no faith in the institutions that safeguard our democracy or the men and women who serve in them.
Every lawsuit Republicans have brought forth regarding the legitimacy of this election has been thrown out. By signing on to the lawsuit, Newhouse denies the integrity of our federal courts, even though many of the judges are Trump appointees.
The former director of cybersecurity, Christopher Krebs, declared this election to be the safest in history. Yet Newhouse disregards Krebs’ expertise and maligns his integrity.
The media kept Americans informed of the security measures in place. Yet Newhouse shows no faith. He clings to a meritless conspiracy theory.
Newhouse’s lack of faith in America and his adherence to a nonsensical conspiracy theory sews doubt in the minds of the citizens regarding the integrity, validity and honesty of America’s institutions. He weakens our democracy. Perhaps it is time that Rep. Newhouse resigns, as he clearly has lost faith in that which he swore to protect.
JEANNE CUNNINGHAM
Yakima