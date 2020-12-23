To the editor — As a regular reader of the Herald-Republic I am surprised by the near daily attacks on Dan Newhouse. Yakima is not usually that persistent. Just because Dan was willing to dispose of his credibility in favor of fealty, does that mean that such harsh criticism should go on this long? Of course it does.
Obviously, Dan is still hoping this will blow over soon. Please do not let it. He has embarrassed all of the sane people he is supposed to represent. Those who were actually pleased by his seditious endorsement can still wait for Trump to magically retain his presidency and act terribly shocked when that does not happen. The rest of us can respect and celebrate the will of the voters.
ULVAR KLEIN
Yakima