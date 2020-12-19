To the editor — When the Founding Fathers signed the Declaration of Independence, they pledged their lives, fortunes and sacred honor to the cause of American independence. Benjamin Franklin reportedly said they must all hang together or they would hang separately.
I hope Rep. Dan Newhouse realizes with that one signature, he has damaged not just his political and personal reputation, but has staked his political fortunes and political livelihood for President Trump. I'm sure the 2022 ballot will look lonely with just his name hanging there with no one up-ballot to draw in voters.
TRAVIS MORRILL
Moxee