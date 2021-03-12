To the editor — In 2014, I voted for Dan Newhouse in the Fourth Congressional District race because I thought his opponent was a radical right-wing tea party Republican nut case, and I couldn’t imagine being represented by him. It was a close race, and Newhouse won.
I haven’t voted for Newhouse since. His political philosophy and views of the federal government simply do not square with mine.
Case in point: The House of Representatives on March 10 approved the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package and sent it to the president for his signature. Said Newhouse: The bill was “a payoff to Speaker Pelosi’s far-left progressive base” (“Washington state to get billions,” YHR, March 11). Huh?
Rather, the bill was a payoff to voters needing and approving a $1,400 stimulus payment, to parents desperately in need of help paying for day care assistance, to children living in poverty, to state and local governments, to small businesses devastated by the effects of the pandemic, to K-12 schools, to colleges and universities, and more.
These benefits aren’t of interest to the rich and powerful. If it’s not tax cuts for the rich, Dan Newhouse and his fellow Republican colleagues in Congress have no interest. They’re out of touch.
ROGER CARLSTROM
Yakima