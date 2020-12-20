To the editor — Now we know how U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse defines “conservative”: Have your cake and eat it, too. He signed the Texas amicus brief and accepted Biden’s win. How does that work, exactly?
Who does Newhouse represent, really? He certainly is not representing us, here in Central Washington, with his playing both sides on election results. His bland platitudes about ensuring that "the American people have faith in our elections and our Constitution" are not supported by his decision to sign the Texas amicus brief, arguing that millions of legally cast votes should be swept aside to serve Donald Trump’s fantasies.
The people of Washington’s 4th District don’t have a constitutional interest in inserting ourselves into the legitimate legislative operations of sister states. States' rights under the Constitution used to mean something to a conservative. But Newhouse is not a conservative. He is whatever will get him a vote before he becomes something else. He wants to have his cake and eat it, too.
Newhouse should understand and respect his oath of office, but clearly he does not. The events of the past few weeks show that Dan Newhouse represents only one person’s hunger for power. We can do better.
MARTHA RICKEY
Yakima