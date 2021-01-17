To the editor — During my 50 years living in Yakima, I have worked with almost every elected state and federal official in this area. The vast majority have been Republicans. I have not always agreed with them on everything. But every single one of them has been honest, decent and respectful.
When I am asked about our legislators, I tell everyone that we have the best in the whole country.
Rep. Newhouse did what every informed person should do -- reject the person so hungry for power he does not care about any human being or any law.
PAUL STRATER
Yakima