To the editor — Patriotism is not red or blue; it is red, white and blue.
I am somewhat dismayed, but not shocked, at the recent public comments coming from the Yakima Valley Republican Party about Dan Newhouse’s vote to impeach former President Trump. I wrote a letter of scorn to Congressman Newhouse when he supported the ridiculous challenge from Texas about the voting processes in other states, only those won by Biden. I now feel compelled to salute him for his courageous departure from party politics in favor of national good.
There will always be times when are elected officials will be called upon to raise above party politics and vote for what is best for the nation. Few will stand and accept this challenge, placing party second to national needs. We vote people into office not only to represent our local needs but to use wise judgment to protect our nation. Sometimes that means not going with the herd but standing, often with few, for the long-term strength of our nation. Dan has done that. Perhaps the party needs to consider less about party politics and more about America’s needs.
MARTIN PITT
Moxee